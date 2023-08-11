Typhoon Khanun Moves to N. Korea, Advisories Lifted

Photo : YONHAP News

All typhoon advisories issued for the central region were lifted as Typhoon Khanun moved up to North Korea on Friday morning.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said the season’s sixth typhoon passed through northern Gyeonggi Province on Thursday night and entered North Korea early Friday, traveling northwest over Hwanghae Province.According to the KMA, the intensity of Khanun has weakened from Thursday, with its central pressure currently at 994 hectopascals with a maximum wind speed of 18 meters per second.Although all advisories were lifted, rain continued on Friday morning in the central region, inland parts of northern Gangwon Province and northern South Chungcheong Province due to the influence of the typhoon.Western coastal areas in Gyeonggi and South Chungcheong provinces are expected to see strong winds of 20 meters per second on Friday.High waves in eastern and western coastal areas still require caution, with storm and tsunami advisories issued for the east coast in Gangwon Province.