Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Typhoon Khanun Moves to N. Korea, Advisories Lifted

Written: 2023-08-11 08:15:12Updated: 2023-08-11 11:41:57

Typhoon Khanun Moves to N. Korea, Advisories Lifted

Photo : YONHAP News

All typhoon advisories issued for the central region were lifted as Typhoon Khanun moved up to North Korea on Friday morning.

The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said the season’s sixth typhoon passed through northern Gyeonggi Province on Thursday night and entered North Korea early Friday, traveling northwest over Hwanghae Province.

According to the KMA, the intensity of Khanun has weakened from Thursday, with its central pressure currently at 994 hectopascals with a maximum wind speed of 18 meters per second.

Although all advisories were lifted, rain continued on Friday morning in the central region, inland parts of northern Gangwon Province and northern South Chungcheong Province due to the influence of the typhoon.

Western coastal areas in Gyeonggi and South Chungcheong provinces are expected to see strong winds of 20 meters per second on Friday.

High waves in eastern and western coastal areas still require caution, with storm and tsunami advisories issued for the east coast in Gangwon Province.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >