Khanun Downgraded to Tropical Low-Pressure Area near Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Khanun, which moved up to North Korea early on Friday, has weakened to a tropical low-pressure system southeast of the capital Pyongyang.

The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said that the season’s sixth typhoon was downgraded to a tropical low-pressure area about 80 kilometers southeast of Pyongyang at 6 a.m. Friday, some 21 hours after landing on the Korean Peninsula.

Low-pressure storms with a maximum wind speed in excess of 17 meters per second are classified as typhoons, while those under 17 meters per second are classified as tropical low-pressure systems.

Despite the downgrade, the rain continued on Friday morning in the central region, the inland parts of northern Gangwon Province and northern South Chungcheong Province due to the influence of the typhoon.

Western coastal areas in Gyeonggi and South Chungcheong provinces are expected to see strong winds of 20 meters per second on Friday.

High waves in eastern and western coastal areas require caution, with storm and tsunami advisories issued for the east coast in Gangwon Province.
