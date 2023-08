Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has held a meeting to check on South Koreans who may have suffered from the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui in Hawaii.The ministry said that foreign minister Park Jin, who is in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa while on a tour to Africa, received a briefing by phone on Thursday from Consul General Lee Seo-young at South Korea’s Consulate General in Honolulu.Second vice foreign minister Oh Young-ju presided over a virtual meeting of the ministry and the local diplomatic mission to check for harm suffered by South Koreans and measures to protect nationals abroad.The vice minister called for close cooperation between the ministry and the mission to swiftly assess the damage and produce measures to transport citizens to safe locations.The death toll from the wildfires that started in Maui on Tuesday climbed to 53 on Thursday, causing mass evacuations for tourists and residents.