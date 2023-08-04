Menu Content

Economy

Exports Fall 15.3% in First 10 Days of August

Written: 2023-08-11 10:07:55Updated: 2023-08-11 10:12:28

Exports Fall 15.3% in First 10 Days of August

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports fell about 15 percent on-year in the first ten days of August.

According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Friday, the country’s outbound shipments marked 13-point-22 billion dollars in the cited period, down 15-point-three percent from a year earlier.

Average daily exports also dropped by 15-point-three percent with the number of working days the same as last year at eight and a half.

Exports of automobiles and ships rose 27-point-two percent and 182-point-eight percent each, while semiconductors and petroleum products slipped 18-point-one percent and 37-point-eight percent on-year, respectively.

Outbound shipments to China and the United States fell 25-point-nine percent and zero-point-eight percent each, while exports to Vietnam rose three-point-seven percent.

Imports dropped 30-point-five percent on-year to 16-point-23 billion dollars during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of three-point-01 billion dollars, larger than the shortfall of two-point-26 billion dollars logged a month earlier.
