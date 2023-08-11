Menu Content

Politics

Yoon Calls for Swift, Sufficient Support for Typhoon-Hit Residents

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for measures to swiftly and sufficiently provide support to citizens who suffered damage from Typhoon Khanun and to mitigate any inconvenience on their part.

According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon on Friday, Yoon gave the order after being briefed on the typhoon damage from the head of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

The president then emphasized the importance of a proactive response, crediting the minimal number of fatalities to the advance evacuation of over 15-thousand people from areas at risk of damage and access restrictions for over 24-hundred underpasses.

He also thanked officials for their hard work and members of the public for their cooperation.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, 361 reports of infrastructure and housing damage were received nationwide.

While one man in his 60 died of cardiac arrest in the southeastern city of Daegu and another in a wheelchair went missing falling into a stream, their cases were considered safety accidents rather than casualties of the typhoon.
