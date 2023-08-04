PM Han Prioritizes Safety ahead of Jamboree Closing, K-Pop Concert

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stressed safety as the utmost priority with preparations under way for the closing ceremony of the 25th World Scout Jamboree and a K-pop concert Friday night.At a meeting with officials, Han called for the safety of over 40-thousand Scouts dispersed nationwide as they are expected to travel on more than 11-hundred buses to gather for the event at Seoul World Cup Stadium.The prime minister urged officials to ensure that all participants are provided with meals, that order is maintained at the event and that stage equipment and stadium facilities are inspected to guarantee the safety of the artists.He ordered the police, fire authorities, and the culture and interior ministries to communicate on safety in real-time and to take proactive steps to eliminate risk factors.The closing ceremony, scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., will be broadcast live on the KBS World YouTube channel, followed by the K-pop concert from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on KBS 2TV, with performances by 19 groups and artists including NewJeans, NCT Dream, and Ive.