Sillim Stabbing Suspect Cho Seon Indicted for Murder

Photo : YONHAP News

Cho Seon, the man accused of a deadly stabbing rampage in Seoul's Sillim area last month that ended in one fatality and three injuries, will stand trial for murder, attempted murder, theft, fraud and insult.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Friday indicted the 33-year-old upon assessing that he had targeted young men after harboring a sense of inferiority and animosity against men around his age.The state agency believes the sentiment stemmed from discontent and frustration over family relations, an inability to adjust in society, as well as financial and romantic failure.Cho was also addicted to online games, spending most of his time the past eight months playing online games and watching related video content, with a particular fondness for combat games featuring weapons or other deadly instruments.Prosecutors believe the stabbing spree was planned, as he had reset his mobile phone and destroyed his personal computer storage device with a hammer before committing the crimes.Cho had reportedly planned to commit the attacks after he was summoned for questioning by the police over a complaint filed against him regarding one of his online posts.