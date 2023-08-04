Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Finance Ministry Says Economic Downturn Partially Easing

Written: 2023-08-11 12:59:40Updated: 2023-08-11 14:21:29

Finance Ministry Says Economic Downturn Partially Easing

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has assessed that the domestic economic downturn is letting up amid signs of recovery in the manufacturing sector and an improvement in exports.

In a monthly assessment report on Friday, the finance ministry said that despite monthly volatilities, the economic slowdown is partially easing on the back of recovering export volumes, including semiconductors, and improving economic sentiment and employment.

The latest assessment comes as production in the manufacturing sector returned to surplus in the April-to-June period for the first time in five quarters while the nation posted a trade surplus of one-point-63 billion U.S. dollars to continue a two-month streak in the black.

Inflation fell to a 25-month low of two-point-three percent on-year in July, reflecting lower oil prices.

However, the ministry assessed uncertainties in the global economy will continue, citing monetary tightening, the protracted war in Ukraine, and raw material price volatilities.

Domestically, the ministry called for prompt measures to reinforce price stability in the wake of the recent heat wave and heavy rains.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >