Nearly three-thousand police officers and personnel have been dispatched to ensure safety at a K-pop concert and closing ceremony of the 25th World Scout Jamboree at Seoul World Cup Stadium.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said that from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m., it plans to restrict public access to roads near the stadium in an effort to ease traffic congestion and to secure parking space for Jamboree buses.Over two-thousand-500 officers from 43 police units will be deployed to the stadium to manage an expected crowd of more than 40-thousand Scouts.The Scouts from over 150 countries who have been dispersed nationwide due to Typhoon Khanun are expected to travel on more than 11-hundred buses to the event, which will feature performances by K-pop groups such as NewJeans, NCT Dream and Itzy.