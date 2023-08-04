S. Korea Seeks to Wrap up Technical Negotiations on Fukushima Release

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan are set to wrap up ongoing working-level technical negotiations this week on the inclusion of South Korean experts in Japan's inspection of the planned discharge of the Fukushima radioactive wastewater.First Vice Minister of Government Policy and Coordination Park Gu-yeon said on Friday that Seoul is pushing for a final session of the technical dialogue next week.The two sides have been discussing the implementation of requests put forth by President Yoon Suk Yeol during a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last month.The South Korean leader requested the participation of South Korean experts in Tokyo's discharge inspections, the sharing of real-time discharge monitoring data, and the immediate suspension when water radiation density surpasses the standard.Following a second negotiation session earlier this week, the vice minister said the two sides had established a considerable level of consensus on the details of cooperation.