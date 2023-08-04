5 Apt. Complexes with Rebar Flaws Omitted in LH Report on Inspection

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) was found to have excluded five apartment complexes when it revealed last weekend that it discovered flaws in 15 complexes with underground parking garages built using flat plates.The corporation's CEO, Lee Han-jun, said during a news conference in Seoul on Friday that he was belatedly informed of the exclusion in last Sunday’s announcement because the defects related to rebar were minor.Last Sunday, LH announced that its inspection on 91 public apartment complexes with flat-plate flooring in their underground parking garages found that 15 had weak or no structural reinforcement.The latest revelation demonstrates that, in fact, a total of 20 apartment complexes contain structural deficiencies.Lee added that the company confirmed that one more apartment complex was not included in the inspection, coming on the heels of an announcement just 2 days ago that it belatedly found that ten apartment complexes were omitted in such an inspection.In the face of criticism, Lee hinted at a revamp of the corporation’s organization, saying he received resignation letters from all of the firm’s executives as a gesture of commitment to a fundamental overhaul, vowing to transform LH by bringing in new personnel.