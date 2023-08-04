25th World Scout Jamboree to Come to a Close on Fri. in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: After interminable strife over scorching weather and controversy over poor management, the embattled 25th World Scout Jamboree comes to a close Friday evening with a massive concert.Our Bae Joo-yon has more on what the last day of the event will look like.Report: The 25th World Scout Jamboree, which had kicked off at Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province last Tuesday, comes to a close on Friday with a ceremony followed by a K-pop concert at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.A total of 19 acts will feature in the K-pop concert, including NCT Dream, NewJeans, Kang Daniel, Zerobaseone, ITZY, IVE, and fromis_9.Actor Gong Myung, Yuna of the girl group ITZY and Hyein of NewJeans will jointly host the musical gala which will be aired live on KBS 2TV from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The closing ceremony will be broadcast via the KBS World YouTube channel.Ahead of the event, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stressed safety as the utmost priority with more than 40-thousand Scouts dispersed nationwide set to travel on more than 11-hundred buses to gather at the Seoul stadium.The prime minister urged officials to ensure that all participants are provided with meals, that order is maintained at the event and that stage equipment and stadium facilities are inspected to guarantee the safety of the artists.Over two-thousand-500 officers from 43 police units have been deployed to the stadium to manage the crowd.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is currently restricting public access to roads near the stadium in an effort to ease traffic congestion and to secure parking space for Jamboree buses.The jamboree was riddled with issues as Scout representatives protested the insufficient facilities and even basic necessities such as water at the initial campground in Saemangeum. Organizers had to abandon the site and divide up the participants across the nation ahead of the approach of Typhoon Khanun.Controversy still remains as rival factions, ministries and local municipalities continue to wrangle over who is to blame for the lack of preparation and the deplorable management of the international event.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.