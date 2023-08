Photo : KBS News

A South Korean child who was abducted in Cebu, the Philippines on Thursday was rescued within the day after the perpetrator was arrested.An official at Seoul's foreign ministry said on Friday that a South Korean national was kidnapped in the Southeast Asian country on Thursday and the culprit was apprehended within the day thanks to close cooperation between local law enforcement and the South Korean missions office.The official said the individual's safety has also been confirmed. The child's parent is known to be a local South Korean resident.