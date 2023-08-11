15,000 Forced to Evacuate Due to Typhoon Khanun

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 15-thousand people were evacuated from their homes as Typhoon Khanun hit the country, with some four-thousand still in temporary shelters.A majority of the evacuees were from North Gyeongsang Province at 98-hundred, followed by nearly three-thousand from South Gyeongsang Province as the sixth typhoon of the year brought strong winds and rains.The typhoon was also responsible for the flooding or destruction of 33 homes, 16 stores and two fishing boats in Daegu, Gangwon Province and elsewhere, while some 190 public facilities such as roads, river banks and bridges were also damaged while over one-thousand hectares of farmland were flooded.The tropical storm also killed over 100 cows and caused power outages at 40-thousand households.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Friday, no official casualties are yet reported, with a death and disappearance that occurred during the storm being considered safety accidents.A man in his 60s died after being swept by torrents in the city of Daegu on Thursday while another man in a wheelchair went missing after falling into a flooded stream in the same city.