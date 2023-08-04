Japanese Media: S. Korea, US and Japan Likely to Hold 3-way Summit, Joint Drill Every Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese media says South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are likely to regularly hold a summit of their leaders and a joint military drill every year following a three-way summit set to be held at Camp David next Friday.According to Kyodo News on Friday, the three countries have decided to hold a summit of their leaders at least once a year and are coordinating views to include such a decision in a joint statement that will be released after the Camp David summit.Kyodo and other Japanese media quoted U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel as saying on Thursday that the three sides have apparently decided to hold a three-way summit every year.The leaders of the three countries have held summits on the sidelines of multilateral conferences on a nonregular basis since holding such a summit for the first time in November 1994 on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.Japanese media, including the Yomiuri Shimbun daily, also said that the joint summit could include an agreement on the three countries holding annual joint military exercises regularly.The newspaper said such agreement could come as part of the nations' efforts to strengthen solidarity among their military to boost deterrence and response capabilities in the face of North Korea’s continued ballistic missile launches.