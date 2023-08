Photo : YONHAP News

Police have launched an investigation after a message was posted online threatening to kill Lee Sang-hyuk, a top player of the multiplayer online battle arena video game, League of Legends.According to the police on Friday, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency received a report of a message posted on an online community website at around 10 p.m. on Thursday that threatened to kill Lee, better known by his professional name “Faker.”The writer of the post threatened to harm Lee with a weapon at the living quarters for members of T1, the esports team that Lee belongs to.The police plan to track down the IP address to identify the person who posted the message and apprehend them.In response to the threatening post, League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) said it has adopted tighter security measures at venues hosting matches for the LCK Summer 2023 Playoffs which kicked off on Tuesday.