Jamboree Ends 12-Day Run as Scouts Head Home

Photo : YONHAP News

The 25th World Scout Jamboree has ended its 12-day run after experiencing a number of issues including heatwave and typhoon concerns.The organizing committee said the Scouts will begin returning to their countries from Saturday and those who applied for further cultural programs will stay in South Korea longer.The closing ceremony took place at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Friday evening. In a farewell speech, secretary-general of the World Organization of the Scout Movement Ahmad Alhendawi acknowledged the extreme weather conditions but said the scouting spirit of creativity and resilience turned the challenges into a special experience.A seven-minute video aired during the ceremony documenting the Scouts' activities during the Jamboree.Prime minister Han Duck-soo also delivered remarks, saying he was sorry for the difficulties the Scouts had to endure and also thanked public support and efforts made by volunteers, medical personnel, soldiers, police and fire officialsThe closing ceremony was followed by a two-hour K-pop concert where 19 acts took to the stage despite the rain.In addition to the weather, the Jamboree was criticized for insufficient preparations including poor sanitation.