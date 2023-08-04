PM Han Vows Full Support for Post-Jamboree Programs

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime minister Han Duck-soo has vowed to provide all-out support for post-Jamboree programs continuing from Saturday, following President Yoon Suk Yeol's order.In a related meeting, Han said that many Scouts are already at the airport to leave the country while some others will further engage in cultural and tourism programs.He asked government agencies and local authorities to place top priority on the safety and health of Scout members and exert meticulous efforts in all areas of accommodation, meals, transport and activities until their departure to prevent any inconvenience.Han also ordered the gender equality and family as well as interior ministries along with Jamboree organizers to remain alert and provide necessary cooperation.The 25th World Scout Jamboree ended with a closing ceremony and a K-pop concert at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Friday.President Yoon earlier instructed the prime minister to offer maximum support until all Scouts leave the country.