Photo : YONHAP News

The last remaining independence activist in Japan will return home on Sunday at the age of 100.The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said Saturday that a welcome ceremony will greet the homecoming of Oh Sung-kyu at Gimpo Airport.Also onboard the plane carrying the freedom fighter, a broadcast will be made to share the news with other passengers.Upon arriving at the airport where honor guards will line up, Oh will receive a bouquet of flowers and be welcomed by a children's choir singing a song he himself sang while serving in the Independence Army.The veteran will then head to the Seoul National Cemetery to pay respects to his former military leader who is laid to rest there.The ministry will also support a medical checkup for the centenarian at the Veterans Health Service Medical Center in Seoul.