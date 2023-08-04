S. Korean Consulate: Most Korean Tourists Left Fire-Ravaged Maui

Photo : YONHAP News

No casualties reported yet among South Korean residents or tourists from the wildfires that ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui as the blaze continues for the fourth day.According to the South Korean consulate general in Honolulu, dozens of Korean tourists have left the island with no reports of casualties including among residents.However their exact numbers remain elusive as entry records exist only for those arriving in Honolulu on the main island.The consulate estimates around 200 Korean tourists in Maui, based on a pre-pandemic average tally, but local travel officials say the number of Korean tourists staying more than two days on the island sharply fell in recent days due to a hike in hotel fees.The consulate also guided tourists who couldn't check into their hotels due to the wildfires to a temporary shelter but said that only four teams came to the facility in the past two days.According to an estimation by the local Korean community, the fires have burnt down four homes, 12 business establishments and around two to three buildings owned by Korean residents in Maui.