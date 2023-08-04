Foreign Ministry: No S. Korean Casualties from Maui Wildfires

Photo : YONHAP News

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, no South Korean casualties are reported from the deadly wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui where the death toll has hit 67.Seoul's foreign ministry gave this report in a message to the press corps while noting that it continues to monitor the developing situation.The ministry said that contact with 24 out of 500 Korean residents on the island was initially thought to be lost but their whereabouts have all been confirmed.It expressed difficulty in grasping details with communication cut off in the area and estimated that several hundred Korean tourists are also believed to be in Maui.The ministry said consular officials have been dispatched to the airport and temporary shelters to provide support to South Korean nationals, adding that the airport in Maui is operating as normal.Emergency passports have also been issued to eleven tourists after their travel documents were lost in the blaze.Consul general to Honolulu Lee Seo-young announced plans to visit Maui on Saturday to inspect the damage and seek cooperation with local authorities.