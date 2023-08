Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said the U.S. has worked extensively with South Korea regarding the latest deal struck with Iran to release its frozen assets in Korea.In a virtual press briefing Friday, John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, was asked about the potential impact to the value or exchange rate of the South Korean won.Kirby said without getting into too much detail that the U.S. has worked extensively with Seoul on this issue and that there's no impact to the movement of the account from South Korea.Earlier reports said that Washington agreed to release the Iranian assets frozen in South Korean banks in exchange for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran.While the agreement has raised expectations of improvement in Seoul's relations with Tehran, some voiced concern the asset transfer may weaken the local currency.