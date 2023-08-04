Foreign Minister Park Meets Zambian President for Bilateral Cooperation on Various Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top diplomat has met with Zambia's president and discussed supply chain cooperation for key minerals and other issues.The Foreign Ministry said Friday that Foreign Minister Park Jin met with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday (local time) in the capital of Lusaka. Officials said Park stressed in the meeting that bilateral cooperation over the supply chains of cobalt, copper and other key minerals used for electric vehicle batteries will bring about mutual benefits.The visiting top diplomat also asked for support for Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, and asked the Zambian president to participate in the South Korea-Africa summit slated to be held in Korea next year.Park is on an overseas trip that includes visits to Ethiopia, Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates.The minister's diplomacy tour comes as Seoul is exerting diplomatic efforts to attract international support for its bid to host the expo in its southeastern city of Busan. The host nation for the 2030 World Expo is to be selected in November.Park is the first South Korean foreign minister to visit Zambia since diplomatic ties between the two nations were established in 1990.