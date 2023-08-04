Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

BAI to Launch Inspection into World Scout Jamboree Debacle

Written: 2023-08-13 13:42:01Updated: 2023-08-13 13:43:31

BAI to Launch Inspection into World Scout Jamboree Debacle

Photo : YONHAP News

The state audit agency is set to launch an inspection as early as this week to hold to account those found responsible for the 25th World Scout Jamboree debacle in the southwestern Saemangeum Reclaimed Area.

According to a government official on Sunday, the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) is preparing to inspect the Jamboree organizing committee and the North Jeolla provincial government in charge of the event.

The ministries of gender equality and interior will be inspected for their management and oversight roles.

The audit is expected to look into preparations for the event during the past six years since Saemangeum was selected as the host venue in August 2017, including the bidding process, venue selection, infrastructure construction and organizing committee operations.

The government of North Jeolla Province, where Saemangeum is located, executed most of the over 100 billion won of state budget injected into the event, 74 percent of which were earmarked for committee operations and projects. The remainder was spent for facilities, including toilets and shower booths.

The provincial government is also suspected of taking advantage of the Jamboree event as a means to secure large-scale social overhead capital projects and related budgets.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >