Parties Blame Each Other's Camps for World Scout Jamboree Debacle

Photo : KBS News

The rival political parties blamed each other's camps for the recent 25th World Scout Jamboree in the southwestern Saemangeum Reclaimed Area, criticized for the lack of protection from the heat wave and unsanitary conditions.In a statement on Sunday, conservative ruling People Power Party (PPP) chief spokesperson Yoo Sang-bum accused the former liberal Moon Jae-in administration and the North Jeolla provincial government of insufficient preparation since the venue selection in August 2017.PPP floor spokesperson Jun Joo-hyae, in a separate statement, called for a thorough inspection into the minimum two-point-six trillion won in direct and indirect budget benefits offered to North Jeolla Province ahead of the Jamboree.The main opposition Democratic Party (DP), on the other hand, urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to apologize and for Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to resign over the fiasco.Accusing the government of insufficient preparation, management and evasion of responsibility, the DP also called for a parliamentary investigation.As the National Assembly convenes an extra session this week, the parties are set to clash over the issue during a meeting of the parliamentary public administration and security committee on Wednesday and of the gender equality and family committee on August 25.