Gov't to Offer Support to Remaining Scouts for K-Culture Experience

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will continue to offer support to participants of the 25th World Scout Jamboree who have remained in the country for tours of cultural and tourism venues.Culture minister Park Bo-gyoon said on Sunday that Seoul will actively support the participants experiencing the so-called K-culture attractions even after the closing of the Jamboree event the previous day.Over eight-thousand Scouts from around 50 countries visited various historical and cultural facilities nationwide through Saturday, following all Scout evacuations from the Jamboree venue of Saemangeum due to safety concerns amid Typhoon Khanun.More than 900 Scouts from Britain, 165 from Denmark and Norway, and 41 from Lebanon visited the former presidential complex of Cheong Wa Dae.Some 50 American Scouts met with families of American Korean War veterans during a visit to the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History.A group of Swiss Scouts had a chance to try on the Korean traditional attire of hanbok while on a visit to the Hanbok Expo held at Seoul's COEX.