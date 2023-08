Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea posted a bigger trade deficit with Japan compared to China during the past two months.According to the trade ministry on Sunday, the deficit with Japan was the largest after a deficit with the Middle East for the second straight month in July.In June, South Korea recorded a trade deficit of one-point-78 billion U.S. dollars with Japan, compared to a deficit of one-point-three billion dollars with China.The following month, the deficit comparison was one-point-53 billion dollars with Japan against one-point-27 billion dollars with China.The Korea International Trade Association cited the slowing deficit in trade with China amid a rise in semiconductor imports from Japan, as well as the devaluation of the Japanese yen, as factors that led to the increasing deficit with Japan.