Photo : YONHAP News

The National Office for Investigation (NOI) under the National Police Agency has arrested over 140 international criminals on charges of robbery, assault and organized crime.Following a three-month-long crackdown, the NOI announced on Sunday that 772 offenders were apprehended, of whom 143 were arrested.The list includes 18 people in South Gyeongsang Province who are suspected of smuggling and distributing 800 boxes of China-made sausages subject to an import ban.In the Gyeonggi provincial city of Ansan, eight foreigners were apprehended for their involvement in a group assault at a nightclub district.From Wednesday through late October, the NOI plans to crack down on violent, economic and drug-related crimes involving foreigners in the country in response to the number of foreigners suspected of playing a role in such cases following the pandemic.