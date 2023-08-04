Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov't to Grant Special Pardons on Monday ahead of Liberation Day

Written: 2023-08-14 08:10:45Updated: 2023-08-14 08:51:09

Gov't to Grant Special Pardons on Monday ahead of Liberation Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to grant special pardons on Monday on the occasion of Liberation Day on Tuesday.

The government will convene a Cabinet meeting and finalize the list of candidates for what would be a third round of special pardons by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The president is likely to grant the pardons based on a shortlist drawn up by the justice ministry’s pardons review committee last Wednesday.

A number of prominent businesspeople are expected to be pardoned, including Booyoung Group founder Lee Joong-keun, honorary chairman of Kumho Petrochemical Park Chan-koo and former Taekwang Group Chairman Lee Ho-jin, who have all been slapped with prison sentences for embezzlement and misappropriation.

In the political realm, a pardon may be considered for former head of Seoul’s Gangseo District, Kim Tae-woo, who received a one-year sentence, suspended for two years, in May of this year for leaking irregularities in a special inspections unit under the previous administration.

The pardons will go into effect from 12 a.m. Tuesday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >