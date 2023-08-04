Gov't to Grant Special Pardons on Monday ahead of Liberation Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to grant special pardons on Monday on the occasion of Liberation Day on Tuesday.The government will convene a Cabinet meeting and finalize the list of candidates for what would be a third round of special pardons by President Yoon Suk Yeol.The president is likely to grant the pardons based on a shortlist drawn up by the justice ministry’s pardons review committee last Wednesday.A number of prominent businesspeople are expected to be pardoned, including Booyoung Group founder Lee Joong-keun, honorary chairman of Kumho Petrochemical Park Chan-koo and former Taekwang Group Chairman Lee Ho-jin, who have all been slapped with prison sentences for embezzlement and misappropriation.In the political realm, a pardon may be considered for former head of Seoul’s Gangseo District, Kim Tae-woo, who received a one-year sentence, suspended for two years, in May of this year for leaking irregularities in a special inspections unit under the previous administration.The pardons will go into effect from 12 a.m. Tuesday.