N. Korean Leader again Visits Munitions Factories

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly inspected key munitions factories and stressed the need to boost weapons production capacities.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Monday that Kim inspected plants that produce tactical missiles, launching batteries for such missiles and armored vehicles last Friday and Saturday.The inspection, which comes six days after the latest visit and precedes joint military exercises by South Korea and the U.S. later this month, has generated speculation that Kim conducted the review with consideration for exporting weapons to Russia.According to the KCNA, while touring the plant that produces tactical missiles, Kim stressed the need for an enhanced production capability to meet the organizational and operational demands of frontline and missile units.The report added that when visiting the armored vehicle plant, Kim personally drove a newly-developed multipurpose combat vehicle.The reclusive leader said the North’s military must acquire the overwhelming capacity to respond to any war at any time and possess firm preparedness to incapacitate enemy forces and to annihilate them upon the use of force.