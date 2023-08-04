Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2023-08-14 08:45:26Updated: 2023-08-14 08:53:15

Yoon's Approval Rating Rises for Third Straight Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating has posted growth for the third consecutive week.

Pollster Realmeter said on Monday that among two-thousand-516 adults surveyed nationwide between Monday and Friday of last week, 38-point-three percent assessed that the president was doing a good job, up zero-point-eight percentage points from a week earlier.

The president’s approval rating posted growth for the third straight week after rebounding in the fourth week of July to 37-point-three percent following a continuous slide since peaking at 42 percent in the fifth week of June.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents said the president is doing a poor job, down zero-point-three percentage points from a week earlier to mark a decline for the third consecutive week.

The survey, commissioned by Media Tribune, had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Meanwhile, a survey that Realmeter conducted last Thursday and Friday of one-thousand-two adults nationwide found that the approval rating of the ruling People Power Party climbed zero-point-nine percentage points to 37-point-two percent, while the main opposition Democratic Party also saw its rating rise by one-point-four percentage points to 45-point-seven percent.

That survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
