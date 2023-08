Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays has recorded his 76th win in Major League Baseball(MLB).Ryu started in the game against the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre in Ontario, Canada on Sunday.The left-hander allowed two runs on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts and left the mound at the bottom of the fifth inning. Thanks to Ryu’s strong performance, the Blue Jays won 11-4, grabbing a win for the first time in three games.His last win came on May 27 of last year when the Blue Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-3, bringing his career MLB wins to 76.With the solid performance, Ryu saw his earned run average go down from four to two-point-75.