Politics

DP to Request Special Counsel over Interference in Marine Death Probe

Written: 2023-08-14 11:01:00Updated: 2023-08-14 14:42:46

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) says it will push for a special counsel investigation into alleged interference by the presidential office in a military probe of a Marine’s death during last month's monsoon search efforts.

At a Supreme Council meeting on Monday, DP floor leader Park Kwang-on said his party cannot permit power abuse to topple the state system, adding that the defense ministry's prosecution office has lost the public’s trust amid concerns over evidence concealment.

As for the top office's denial of interference, the floor leader said the now-dismissed Col. Park Jung-hun, who led the initial Marine Corps probe, claimed to have received "inappropriate" requests from the National Security Office(NSO) to submit the probe findings.

He then urged the administration to immediately cease suppression of the dismissed colonel, who has been booked on charges of insubordination after handing over the probe findings to the police against internal orders.

During the search operation in a rain-damaged region in Yecheon, North Gyeongsang Province on July 18, Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun was swept away in a torrent and later found dead.
