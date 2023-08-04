Yoon Expresses Gratitude for End of Scout Jamboree without Difficulty

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol thanked all who contributed to the 25th World Scout Jamboree for ending the event without difficulty on Saturday after global controversy erupted over a lack of preparation for the heat and typhoon as well as unsanitary conditions.According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon on Monday, during a meeting with his aides, Yoon stressed that the nation's image is more important than anything with the economy's external dependence considered the highest in the world.The president thanked the religious community, businesses, universities and local governments for their efforts to ensure the safe continuation and completion of the international gathering of over 40-thousand young Scouts from some 150 countries.He also recognized the hard work put in by the public sector, including the military, police, and fire authorities in maintaining safety, as well as the members of the public for giving the Scouts a warm welcome through the eight cities and provinces they were relocated to.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the government will thoroughly analyze the tasks remaining in the wake of the Jamboree and take time for self-examination.