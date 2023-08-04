Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Signs off on Cabinet-Approved Candidates for Special Pardons

Written: 2023-08-14 11:48:03Updated: 2023-08-14 14:22:21

Yoon Signs off on Cabinet-Approved Candidates for Special Pardons

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has signed off on a Cabinet-approved list of candidates for special pardons ahead of this week's Liberation Day.

The presidential office sent out a notice of the development to local media on Monday, while the justice ministry said the list of two-thousand-176 includes 12 businesspeople as well as seven politicians and high-ranking public officials.

Kumho Petrochemical honorary chairman Park Chan-koo and former Lotte Foundation board chairwoman Shin Young-ja have made the list for pardons and the reinstatement of all rights.

So too did Booyoung Group founder Lee Joong-keun, former Dong-A Socio Holdings Chairman Kang Jung-seok and Samyang Foods Vice Chairman Kim Jung-soo, who were all convicted of embezzlement, breach of duty and other management irregularities.

In the political realm, former finance minister Kang Man-soo, who had been convicted of power abuse, and Kim Tae-woo, the former head of Seoul's Gangseo District who was convicted for leaking irregularities in a special inspections unit under the Moon Jae-in administration, were on the list for pardons and reinstatements.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said during a Cabinet meeting that the pardons are expected to help revitalize the domestic economy and support citizens and the socially vulnerable get back on their feet.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >