Politics

Written: 2023-08-14 11:58:13Updated: 2023-08-14 13:56:33

100-Year-Old Independence Fighter Returns Home in Grand Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The last remaining independence activist in Japan returned home on Sunday at the age of 100. Oh Sung-kyu entered the nation via Gimpo International Airport in a grand welcoming ceremony.
Kim Bum-soo has more.

Report:

[Sound bite: Gimpo International Airport Welcoming Reception]

Oh Sung-kyu came back to South Korea via Gimpo International Airport in a wheelchair, together with a government delegation led by patriots and veterans affairs minister Park Min-shik, who escorted him from Japan.

Born in 1923, Mr. Oh actively took part in the anti-Japanese movement in Manchuria during Japan’s colonial rule of Korea. He was forced to flee once his network became compromised, going on to join the Korean Liberation Army's Third Company in China’s Anhui Province.

After Korea's liberation from Japanese colonization in 1945, Mr. Oh decided to leave his ideologically divided home country for Japan. He was the last remaining independence activist in Japan.

[Sound bite: Gimpo International Airport Welcoming Reception]

Greeted by an honor guard playing the national anthem and a children's choir singing "The Liberation Army's Third Company Song," the 100-year old independence fighter said he wanted to die in his own country.

[Sound bite: Independence Fighter Oh Sung-kyu (Korean-English)]
"I am so overwhelmed that I can't say anything. Thank you." 

From the airport, the veteran headed to the Seoul National Cemetery to report his return to his former military leader, Korean Liberation Army General Kim Hak-Kyu, who is laid to rest there.

[Sound bite: Oh Sung-kyu's Visit to Seoul National Cemetery]

Mr. Oh, who received an Order of Merit for National Foundation in 1990, had previously expressed intent to live out the remainder of his life in South Korea.
Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.
