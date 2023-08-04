Gov't to Send Humanitarian Aid Worth $2 Mln to Fire-Stricken Hawaii

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will send two million dollars' worth of humanitarian aid to the wildfire-stricken U.S. state of Hawaii.According to the foreign ministry on Monday, Seoul has informed the U.S. federal and Hawaii state governments of its intent to provide relief supplies such as drinking water, foodstuffs and blankets through local groceries run by ethnic Koreans and to deliver cash support to relief organizations on site.Referring to the history of Korean immigration to the U.S. that began in Hawaii in 1903, the ministry expressed hope that the latest aid will help the state and its residents recover and restore normalcy in their lives.The wildfires, which broke out on the second-largest Hawaiian island of Maui last Tuesday, have killed at least 93 people as of Saturday, the largest number of fire casualties in the U.S. during the past century.While there have been no casualties among the Korean community, over ten commercial and residential buildings owned by ethnic Koreans have been destroyed.