KBS World Radio to Celebrate 70-Yr. Anniversary with Special Programs

Anchor: Tuesday, August 15 marks 70 years since the start of KBS World Radio. For the past seven decades, KBS World Radio grew and evolved with the development of Korean history, through the Korean War, the democratization of South Korea and the rapid economic growth of the country. KBS World Radio will run special programming in celebration of the 70th anniversary of its foundation day, including an online K-pop concert.Kim Bum-soo has the details.Report: KBS World Radio, South Korea's flagship multilingual international broadcaster airing content in eleven languages, will run special programming in celebration of the 70th anniversary of its foundation on Tuesday.[Sound bites from K-pop concert "Beyond Borders"]A pre-recorded online K-pop concert special titled "Beyond Borders" is set to air on KBS World TV starting at 5 p.m., Korea time.The contents will be uploaded on KBS World Radio's official YouTube channel an hour later.[Sound bites from "Thanks to You"]Also on Tuesday, a program titled "Thanks to You" comprising congratulatory messages from KBS World Radio listeners from around the world and their stories will air in eleven languages.[Sound bite: Korea24 panel discussion on international public media]On Monday, KBS World Radio's primetime news show, Korea24, will feature an extended panel discussion on the future of public broadcasting with media experts.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.