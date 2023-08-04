S. Korea, US to Conduct Ulchi Freedom Shield Exercise This Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will conduct their regular combined military exercise later this month to enhance the joint response to North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats.According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Monday, the Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS) training will be held from August 21 through 31, drilling on scenarios reflecting the North's nuclear and missile capabilities as well as the changing global security environment.The JCS said the military will seek to enhance the nation’s capacity to wage full-scale war through exercises on readiness posture, countering cyber attacks and terrorism, and training by government ministries in charge of supporting public safety.The allies are scheduled to conduct over 30 combined field training exercises, including live fire and air force drills.U.S. Forces Korea's space command, which launched last year, will participate in the UFS training for the first time.United Nations Command member states, including Australia, Canada, France and Britain, will also take part in the exercises, with the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission monitoring their participation.