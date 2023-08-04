Family Ministry Vows to Cooperate in BAI Probe of Jamboree Debacle

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family has vowed to faithfully comply with a probe by the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) to determine accountability for the 25th World Scout Jamboree debacle.The ministry’s spokesperson, Cho Min-kyung, unveiled the stance during a press briefing on Monday as she said the ministry feels a heavy sense of responsibility as the main agency charged with the international event for its lackluster progression.Cho did not, however, provide answers to questions about how organizers used the budget for the event or how many ministry employees were mobilized for the event.The ministry is expected to provide more detailed answers when minister Kim Hyun-sook holds a news conference later this week.The family ministry has faced criticism for failing to appropriately carry out its duties as the agency responsible for Jamboree’s organization after the event experienced a number of issues, including heatwaves, typhoon concerns and insufficient preparation such as poor sanitation.