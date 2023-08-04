Police Find No Evidence of Crime by Parents in Apparent Teacher Suicide

Photo : YONHAP News

Police probing the apparent suicide of an elementary school teacher in Seoul's Seocho District last month say they found no suspicion of criminal activity after questioning parents with whom the deceased had held phone conversations.An official of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency told reporters on Monday the police investigated four parents but had not booked anybody.Police questioned four parents over an incident in which one student, whose homeroom was the deceased teacher’s, slashed the forehead of another student using a pencil on July 12.Suspicions emerged that the deceased suffered distress due to complaints from parents over the incident after it was discovered that the parents had talked with the deceased teacher over the phone up until her death.Police also found no evidence that a crime was committed in the discussion among the four parents and the deceased at the school on July 13, nor when one parent told the deceased that she was unfit to be a teacher.