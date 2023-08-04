Pres. Yoon to Depart for US on Thursday for Camp David Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will depart for the U.S. on Thursday to attend a three-way summit with his U.S and Japanese counterparts at Camp David.Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy national security adviser, unveiled details of the upcoming summit during a press briefing in Seoul on Monday.According to Kim, Yoon, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are set to hold a luncheon following their summit before holding a joint news conference where they will reveal the results of their talks.Kim said the three leaders are expected to focus on discussing ways to boost three-way security cooperation.Japan’s plan to release contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant is unlikely to be included in the summit’s agenda.Coordination is reportedly under way on a South Korea-Japan summit and a South Korea-U.S. summit to be held at the U.S. presidential retreat.Yoon is scheduled to head straight home shortly after the summit.