Pres. Yoon to Depart for US on Thursday for Camp David Summit

President Yoon Suk Yeol will depart for the U.S. on Thursday to attend a three-way summit with his U.S and Japanese counterparts at Camp David.
Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy national security adviser, unveiled details of the upcoming summit during a press briefing in Seoul on Monday.
According to Kim, Yoon, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are set to hold a luncheon following their summit before holding a joint news conference where they will reveal the results of their talks.
Kim said the three leaders are expected to focus on discussing ways to boost three-way security cooperation.
Japan’s plan to release contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant is unlikely to be included in the summit’s agenda.
Coordination is reportedly under way on a South Korea-Japan summit and a South Korea-U.S. summit to be held at the U.S. presidential retreat.
Yoon is scheduled to head straight home shortly after the summit.