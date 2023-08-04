Chinese, Russian Envoys to Both Koreas Meet ahead of Camp David Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The Chinese and Russian ambassadors to Seoul and Pyongyang have reportedly held talks with their in-country counterparts amid growing solidarity among North Korea, China and Russia.According to a social media page of the Russian Embassy in Seoul and the website of the Chinese Embassy, Ambassadors Andrey Kulik and Xing Haiming met at the Chinese mission last Thursday.The Russian Embassy said that its diplomats paid a visit to their Chinese counterparts at their invitation and held amicable discussions covering topics related to the Korean Peninsula as well as bilateral ties.The Chinese embassy also said the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and global affairs.A similar meeting also took place in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang on Friday.The Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang earlier said that its ambassador, Wang Yajun, hosted his Russian counterpart, Aleksandr Matsegora, and discussed peninsular, regional and global issues.The successive meetings come ahead of the South Korea, U.S. and Japan trilateral summit this week at Camp David.Pundits say Beijing and Moscow appear to be tightening coordination in response to potential discussions at the three-way summit involving not only North Korean threats but also Chinese and Russian activities in the Indo-Pacific.