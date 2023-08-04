KCC Passes Motions Recommending Dismissal of KBS Chair, EBS Director

Photo : YONHAP News

The state broadcasting watchdog approved motions to recommend the dismissal of Korean Broadcasting System Chairman Nam Young-Jin and Educational Broadcasting System director Jeong Mi-jung.The Korea Communications Commission(KCC) passed both motions during Monday's closed-door meeting with support from two of three standing members as well as acting KCC chairman Kim Hyo-jae and KCC Commissioner Lee Sang-in, both ruling-camp appointees.A third member, Commissioner Kim Hyun who was recommended by the opposition, boycotted the vote in protest.The watchdog earlier accused Nam of lax management, negligence, irregularities in rejecting a proposal to dismiss former director Yoon Seok-nyeon, interference in a management assessment, and the unlawful use of a corporate credit card.Jeong's dismissal was tabled following an indictment in a score manipulation scandal involving the license renewal for cable channel TV Chosun.Nam, in response, argued that the watchdog’s decision should be voided, citing a complete disregard for relevant legal procedures and justification.He said he would file a suit and seek a court injunction to highlight its unlawfulness and unfairness, while filing complaints against the two KCC standing members for abuse of authority.Should President Yoon Suk Yeol authorize the dismissal recommendation, Nam would be immediately removed.