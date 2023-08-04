Ex-Marine Investigator Requests Review of Military Prosecution Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

A former top Marine Corps investigator has requested a review of the fairness of an investigation into him by the military prosecution.A lawyer for the now-dismissed Col. Park Jung-hun mailed the request to the defense ministry on Monday, urging the launch of a civilian committee that can be convened to deliberate on the continuation of a probe in cases that are attracting public attention.The colonel earlier refused to undergo questioning after he was booked on charges of insubordination related to an internal investigation he led into the death of a Marine during monsoon rescue operations last month.The Marine Corps team that looked into the death of Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun had reportedly determined that professional negligence by Marine Corps First Division Commander Lim Seong-geun resulted in the fatality.After briefing defense minister Lee Jong-sup on the probe findings on July 30, opinions on the conclusion were split among those present, but the minister proceeded to sign Park's report.The colonel then turned over the report to the police despite an order to hold off on such a move, resulting in the charge of insubordination.Regarding the request that he review the findings after just one day, Park said he felt the reversal was a form of pressure to omit the division commander's name from the report.