N. Jeolla Governor Vows to Sternly Respond to False Claims on Jamboree

Photo : YONHAP News

The governor of North Jeolla Province has vowed to sternly respond to false reports regarding the World Scout Jamboree.In a press conference Monday, Kim Kwan-young who headed the Jamboree organizing committee said the truth will become known as details on the division of roles between the government, organizers and local authorities remain on official record.He said that North Jeolla did the best it can as the host region of the scouting event but if it did any wrong, it will also take responsibility.Kim said his province offered active support that was requested by the organizers and also set apart a separate budget for the event.The governor also rejected allegations that the region tried to secure several trillion won in budget through the Jamboree for use in infrastructure projects for the Saemangeum reclaimed area, and refused to tolerate such false reports which he said damaged the pride and honor of North Jeolla residents.The Jamboree which ended over the weekend was riddled with issues including the extreme weather as well as mismanagement and lack of preparation.