Politics S. Korean Embassy in Tokyo Receives Bomb Threat

Security has been stepped up at the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo following an email threatening to blow up the embassy building.



The embassy said Monday that it notified local police after receiving the threat last week sent in the name of "Soma Wataru," which prompted authorities to increase security personnel around the mission.



The sender, in the message, reportedly warned of an explosion to come and said that they are Japanese who are concerned about current circumstances, alluding to ties between Japanese politicians and the Unification Church, the militarization of Japan and reports instigating hate against China.



The sender, however, did not specify the date or time of the explosion.



The embassy suspects the letter could be a prank given its incoherent content but has nonetheless requested the Japanese police provide tighter security for about one month.



The police believe the name written in the message is most likely a borrowed moniker.