KBS World Radio is featuring special programming in celebration of the 70th anniversary of its foundation on Tuesday.A pre-recorded online K-pop concert special titled "Beyond Borders" is airing on KBS World TV at 5 p.m., Korea time.Also on Tuesday, KBS World Radio listeners from around the world share congratulatory messages as well as their stories in a program titled "Thanks to You" going out in eleven languages.KBS World Radio is South Korea's flagship multilingual international broadcaster airing content in eleven different languages.