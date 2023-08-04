S. Korea’s UN Rep. to Push for NK’s Human Rights on UNSC Agenda

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's permanent representative to the United Nations pledged to push for the inclusion of North Korea's human rights abuses on the official agenda of the UN Security Council(UNSC).Speaking to South Korean reporters in New York on Monday, Ambassador Hwang Joon-kook said the agenda inclusion would be the only way to pressure the North, which has not acceded to dialogue and negotiation, to change its policy and actions.Hwang was present at last Thursday's press conference when U.S. Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced that Seoul, Washington and Tokyo had requested a UNSC session on the North's human rights concerns to be held for the first time in six years.Hwang said that the issue is also a part of security concerns, referring to forced labor by the people in the regime's political prison camps as well as overseas workers, adding that 90 percent of their income is speculated to be funneled into the regime's nuclear and missile programs.The South Korean diplomat, however, said even if the issue becomes an official agenda item, it would be difficult for the Council to put forth an outcome, such as a presidential statement, amid opposition from China and Russia.