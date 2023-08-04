Axios: S. Korea-US-Japan Summit to Produce Principles of Trilateral Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. online media outlet reported that the leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan are expected to announce protocols governing trilateral relations after a summit at Camp David this week.Citing an inside source on Monday, Axios reported that President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are preparing to announce the "Camp David Principles" following their meeting at the U.S. presidential retreat.The report said Friday’s summit is the result of months of U.S. diplomacy, with officials trying to persuade South Korea and Japan to look beyond their complicated past and toward a united future.Axios said the leaders may also announce a new three-way hotline and an agreement on the obligation to consult each other in the event of a crisis.Citing U.S. administration officials, Reuters reported that while the summit is unlikely to produce a formal security arrangement that commits the nations to the others’ defense, they will agree on a mutual understanding of regional responsibilities.One official also said that the leaders' joint statement to be adopted following the summit will likely touch upon the preservation of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.